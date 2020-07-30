Bring Back Rahul, Say Congress Rajya Sabha MPs during Meeting with Sonia Gandhi

The Congress Rajya Sabha MPs met on Thursday, in a meeting presided over by interim party president Sonia Gandhi who is completing her one-year term as the interim chief in August.

The Rajya Sabha MPs demanded in the meeting that Rahul Gandhi should be brought back as party president to handle the political crisis.

Sources said Rajiv Satav, PL Punia and Digvijaya Singh were the prominent members who demanded that Rahul should be brought back. Earlier this month, during a meeting with Lok Sabha MPs, a similar demand was raised in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting also discussed the Rajasthan political crisis and sources said that some leaders suggested that Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia should not have been given so much prominence. More grassroots-level leaders should be promoted in the party to quell defections and deceptions, they said.

The party discussed the pandemic issue, Chinese transgressions and the new educational policy announced by the government on Wednesday.

The Congress is gearing up for the parliament session expected to be convened next month. The party has been cornering the government on the issue of economic mismanagement, Chinese transgressions and mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country .