Bring Bills for Population Control, Uniform Civil Code: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded in the Lok Sabha that the Union government bring bills for the Uniform Civil Code and population control.

The parliamentarian from Jharkhand raised the issue during the Zero Hour on Tuesday saying given the diversity of the nation, these two bills are the need of the hour. Several parties using certain sections of society, including appeasement of minorities, needs to be kept in check, he said.

Another MP of the saffron party from Dholpur, Dushyant Singh, had also asked an unstarred question to the government if it had any plan to introduce Uniform Civil Code.

In a reply to his question on September 16, Law Ministry Ravi Shankar Prasad had said, “The government is committed to honour this mandate. However, this requires wide-scale consultations.”

Dubey told CNN News18, "It's the need of the hour. Ours is a country of constantly changing demography. In this country, if we have uniform laws for crime, then why not for citizens" The Godda MP further said members of Scheduled Tribes who convert their religion should not receive reservation benefits.