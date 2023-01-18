CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • BRS Public Meet LIVE: All Eyes on KCR's Mega Rally in Khammam With Massive Opposition Support, BJP's Focus on Battleground Telangana

Live now

BRS Public Meet LIVE: All Eyes on KCR's Mega Rally in Khammam With Massive Opposition Support, BJP's Focus on Battleground Telangana

BRS Public Meet LIVE: According to reports, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will be some of the prominent names to attend the public meeting

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 07:46 IST

Khammam, India

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged party MLAs not to fall into the trap of 'Operation Lotus'. (Image: News18)
The meeting will be organized by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana (Image: News18)

BRS Public Meet LIVE: All eyes are set on the political battleground of Telangana as Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a mega rally and sound the poll bugle for this year’s state assembly elections. On Wednesday afternoon, Khammam will witness a massive opposition unity as leaders from Aam Aadmi Party, CPI (M) and Samajwadi Party will be seen in support of KCR.

According to reports, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will be some of the prominent names to attend the public meeting. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Read More

Jan 18, 2023 07:46 IST

KCR Seeks National Momentum from Mega Meet in Khammam; Kejriwal, Mann, Vijayan among Invitees | READ

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is making the first big move in the new year on January 18 with a public meeting in Khammam. This is going to be the first rally by Bharat Rashtra Samithi, KCR’s national party. The Telangana CM has invited his counterparts from other states — Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi, Bhagwant Mann from Punjab, and Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala. READ MORE

Jan 18, 2023 07:43 IST

Despite Being Minor Player in Telangana, Will BJP's Shine in Hyderabad Civic Polls Hold Significance?

BJP is trying to make a mark in Telangana and received some success last year as the party surprised everyone and received a handsome vote share in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. Also, in some of the by-polls in the state, the BJP received more votes than Congress. However, BJP is still a minor player there, and aims to oust the KCR government in the 2023 elections.

Jan 18, 2023 07:38 IST

BJP, YSRTP Slam KCR Ahead of Public Meeting in Khammam

While BJP took potshots at him saying the BRS Chief’s days in Telangana are numbered and that people in Telangana desperately want to oust him, YS Sharmila wrote to him questioning the terrible treatment his regime has meted out to the people of the unified Khammam district.

Jan 18, 2023 07:37 IST

Preparations Underway for Mega Rally in Khammam | PICS

Jan 18, 2023 07:36 IST

Why Does KCR's Mega Rally in Khammam Hold Political Significance?

The mega rally to be organized by KCR’s ruling party in Telangana BRS, holds significance because the meeting will be the first since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS. Leaders of different opposition parties — BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left — would be seen together.

Jan 18, 2023 07:35 IST

Opposition Unity to be Seen in Khammam Ahead of Telangana Assembly Election This Year

According to reports, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will be some of the prominent names to attend the public meeting. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and CPI’s D Raja are also expected to attend.

and CPI’s D Raja are also expected to attend.

The meeting will be organized by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, for the first time since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS. Leaders of different opposition parties — BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left — would be seen together.

KCR and all the leaders supporting him, will visit the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad before the public meet. In Khammam, they would attend the launch of the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, the Telangana government’s eye screening programme, senior TRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Alleging that the spirit of the Constitution, including secularism, socialism and liberty, is getting diluted under the present BJP-led NDA regime, he said the BRS is trying to bring in “alternative politics” to the nation.

Ahead of the public meeting, KCR received criticism from BJP and YSRTP. While BJP took potshots at him saying the BRS Chief’s days in Telangana are numbered and that people in Telangana desperately want to oust him, YS Sharmila wrote to him questioning the terrible treatment his regime has meted out to the people of the unified Khammam district.

