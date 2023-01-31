BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre’s “failure on all fronts of governance".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address.

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament’s Central Hall on the first day of a session.

Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is “boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".

He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.

AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said, “With all due respect to President Droupadi Murmu, we are boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises”.

Both Rao and Singh clarified that they and their parties respect the President and the President’s chair but they are boycotting the address to protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

