Unfazed by criticism that his government was being ‘remote-controlled’ from Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to lead a team of his officials to the national capital on Monday and sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government to, what it claims, ‘spruce up’ the health and education infrastructure of Punjab by replicating the Kejriwal model in both these core sectors.

The Punjab chief minister had come under flak from the opposition after his Delhi counterpart and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, held a meeting with Punjab officials to discuss state’s power projects. Mann had defended the meeting claiming it was aimed at studying Delhi model to improve governmental projects

A government spokesman said Mann would undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health and school educational institutes in the national capital and would be accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both School Education and Health & Family Welfare departments to apprise them with prevalent models in both these crucial sectors directly attributable to the human development.

CM Mann will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence in Delhi’s Kalkaji, followed by Mohalla clinics in Greater Kailash and Chirag Enclave. After this, CM Bhagwant Mann will visit Kautilya Government Sarvodhya Bal Vidyalya in Chirag Enclave. The spokesperson further said the chief minister, along with Kejriwal, will inaugurate newly constructed swimming pool in the school.

Bhagwant Mann will then visit the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Dilshad garden and inspect the quality health facilities being provided to the citizens.

‘’During this visit, few MoUs with the Government of Delhi for imparting quality Health and Education facilities to people in Punjab are likely to be inked in the presence of both the Chief Ministers,’’ said the spokesman.

Mann government, on the lines of Delhi, had announced free power for a certain category of consumers at a time when the state government was reeling under a severe debt crisis. The opposition parties including Congress and the SAD had taken digs at the government for the announcement.

