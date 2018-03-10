English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BS Yeddyurappa Demands President Rule in Karnataka
The state BJP chief Yeddyurappa also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly instructing prison officials to provide "special amenities" to deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who is lodged in the central jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
File photo of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa.
Bengaluru: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday accused the Congress government in the state of "failure" on the law and order front and demanded that the Governor recommend imposition of President's rule in the state.
The state BJP chief Yeddyurappa also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly instructing prison officials to provide "special amenities" to deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who is lodged in the central jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Slamming the government for the attack on Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty, who was stabbed multiple times in his cabin on Wednesday,
Yeddyurappa said, "this shows that there is no civilian government in place in the state."
He said the attack on the Lokayukta has become a nationwide news and brought down the credibility of the state government in front of the world.
"The government that cannot provide security to the honourable judge is not fit to continue in power even for a minute. Governor has to immediately take action and should recommend President's rule," he told reporters.
The former chief minister also said he along with Union Minister Ananth Kumar had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Thursday on the matter.
Alleging that day by day, the law and order situation has deteriorated, Yeddyurappa said Karnataka has, for the first time in its history, become "a goonda state", where murders and extortion have become common.
Giving numbers indicating an increase in cases of murder, atrocities against Dalits, incidents of rape and dacoity, he said, "This is Siddaramaiah government's record...the Chief Minister has to give an explanation to the people of the state."
Yeddyurappa targeted the government for repeated incidents of "attacks and murders" of BJP and right-wing activists.
He also accused the Siddaramaiah government of weakening the institution of Lokayukta by bringing in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which works according to its instructions, to target political opponents.
Referring to the allegation made by former DGP PrisonsSathyanarayana Rao that certain amenities were provided to Sasikala in jail following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa called it "shameful".
"This for the first time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister has tried to help an inmate (in jail).
This is an insult to our democratic system."
Terming it contempt of court, he said the governor has to initiate legal action against the chief minister.
Siddaramaiah, however, has denied having instructed officials to give certain amenities to Sasikala.
Also Watch
The state BJP chief Yeddyurappa also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly instructing prison officials to provide "special amenities" to deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who is lodged in the central jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Slamming the government for the attack on Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty, who was stabbed multiple times in his cabin on Wednesday,
Yeddyurappa said, "this shows that there is no civilian government in place in the state."
He said the attack on the Lokayukta has become a nationwide news and brought down the credibility of the state government in front of the world.
"The government that cannot provide security to the honourable judge is not fit to continue in power even for a minute. Governor has to immediately take action and should recommend President's rule," he told reporters.
The former chief minister also said he along with Union Minister Ananth Kumar had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Thursday on the matter.
Alleging that day by day, the law and order situation has deteriorated, Yeddyurappa said Karnataka has, for the first time in its history, become "a goonda state", where murders and extortion have become common.
Giving numbers indicating an increase in cases of murder, atrocities against Dalits, incidents of rape and dacoity, he said, "This is Siddaramaiah government's record...the Chief Minister has to give an explanation to the people of the state."
Yeddyurappa targeted the government for repeated incidents of "attacks and murders" of BJP and right-wing activists.
He also accused the Siddaramaiah government of weakening the institution of Lokayukta by bringing in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which works according to its instructions, to target political opponents.
Referring to the allegation made by former DGP PrisonsSathyanarayana Rao that certain amenities were provided to Sasikala in jail following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa called it "shameful".
"This for the first time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister has tried to help an inmate (in jail).
This is an insult to our democratic system."
Terming it contempt of court, he said the governor has to initiate legal action against the chief minister.
Siddaramaiah, however, has denied having instructed officials to give certain amenities to Sasikala.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit