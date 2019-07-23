Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

BS Yeddyurappa to Meet PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Before Meeting Karnataka Governor

BS Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as chief minister, also said 'It (defeat) is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government.'

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BS Yeddyurappa to Meet PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Before Meeting Karnataka Governor
File photo of BS Yeddyurappa.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Soon after the JDS-Congress government headed by HD Kumaraswamy lost the confidence vote in the State Assembly, BJP's Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa Tuesday said he will meet the Governor after consulting the party's central leaders.

Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as chief minister, said "It (defeat) is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government."

"I will discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (party) All India president Amit Shah ji, afterwords I will meet governor," Yeddyurappa told reporters in response to a question. The former chief minister also thanked 105 MLAs of the party who stood by him "rock solid", in defeating the trust vote.

"I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards," he said. The BJP state chief, who had served as the chief minister of the State thrice, said his focus will be farmers hard hit by drought and other problems.

"Our farmers are suffering due to drought and other reasons. In the coming days we assure the people of Karnataka that we will give more importance to the farmers so that they can live happily," he said.

He added that once his government takes over, it would take an appropriate decision at the earliest. The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly, ending the nearly three-week long high political drama in the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram