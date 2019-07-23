BS Yeddyurappa to Meet PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Before Meeting Karnataka Governor

Bengaluru: Soon after the JDS-Congress government headed by HD Kumaraswamy lost the confidence vote in the State Assembly, BJP's Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa Tuesday said he will meet the Governor after consulting the party's central leaders.

Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as chief minister, said "It (defeat) is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government."

"I will discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (party) All India president Amit Shah ji, afterwords I will meet governor," Yeddyurappa told reporters in response to a question. The former chief minister also thanked 105 MLAs of the party who stood by him "rock solid", in defeating the trust vote.

"I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards," he said. The BJP state chief, who had served as the chief minister of the State thrice, said his focus will be farmers hard hit by drought and other problems.

"Our farmers are suffering due to drought and other reasons. In the coming days we assure the people of Karnataka that we will give more importance to the farmers so that they can live happily," he said.

He added that once his government takes over, it would take an appropriate decision at the earliest. The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly, ending the nearly three-week long high political drama in the state.