BS Yediyurappa May Expand His Cabinet after Bypolls, Says Karnataka Deputy CM
Including the Chief Minister, currently there are 18 ministers in the cabinet, whose sanctioned strength is 34. There as still 16 vacant positions as of now.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. (Image credit: Twitter@LaxmanSavadi)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may go for cabinet expansion after the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly segments, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Wednesday.
The cabinet expansion will be done after securing approval from the party's national leadership, he told reporters at Athani.
"After considering pros and cons, Chief Minister will decide on whom to be inducted, he (Chief Minister) is thinking about it. He would also seek advice from the high command," Savadi said.
In response to a question, he said senior BJP legislators like Umesh Katti and BasanagoudaPatil Yatnal may be considered during the expansion "as they are seniors."
Most of the disqualified legislators, who joined BJP and are contesting the by-election, are likely to be made ministers, amid speculation that they will be made ministers, irrespective whether they win or lose the bypolls.
Some sitting BJP MLCs may be asked to make way for disqualified MLAs, by stepping down, if the situation arises, party sources had recently said.
Also, several senior party legislators like eight-time MLA Umesh Katti have expressed interest to become ministers openly and Yediyurappa may have to accommodate them to avoid any discontent.
The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to remain in a majority inthe 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and RR Nagar.
The BJP has fielded as its candidates 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who recently joined the party, from their respective constituencies.
Among the constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs. Bypoll results will be declared on December 9.
