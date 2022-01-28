BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Soundarya Allegedly Dies by Suicide, CM Bommai Rushes to Hospital

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter has allegedly died by suicide.

Soundarya, in her early 30s, was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, she was living with her husband, a fellow doctor, and a six-month-old child at an upscale apartment near Mount Carmel College.

She got married two years ago.

Soundarya was found dead on Friday morning and the body has now been shifted to government-run Bowring hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family.

The news has shocked his family and the state BJP. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to the hospital with his cabinet colleagues to console the BJP stalwart.

So far, there is no confirmation on a death note left behind her.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

