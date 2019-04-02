LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BSP Announces 5 Lok Sabha Candidates in Rajasthan

Six BSP candidates had emerged winners in the state Assembly election held last year.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSP Announces 5 Lok Sabha Candidates in Rajasthan
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Loading...
Jaipur: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has declared five Lok Sabha candidates for Rajasthan.

The Mayawati-led party has announced to contest on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party high command has declared five nominees and names of remaining candidates will be announced soon, BSP state president Sitaram Meghwal said Tuesday.

The party has fielded Imran Khan from Alwar, Harish Kumar from Kota, Badri Prasad from Jhalawar-Baran, Keshulal from Udaipur and Colonel Durga Lal from Ajmer parliamentary constituencies.

Six BSP candidates had emerged winners in the state Assembly election held last year.

The party boasts of a sizeable vote bank in eastern Rajasthan because of its proximity with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram