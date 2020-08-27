BSP Announces 8 Candidates for Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

Before the announcement of assembly bypoll dates, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday announced a list of eight candidates. The state is due to witness 27 assembly bypolls due to resignation of 25 Congress MLAs and the demise of an MLA each from Congress and the BJP.

The candidates include Soneram Kushwah (Jaura), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Ambah), Ramprakash Rajoria (Morena), Yogesh Narvariya (Mehgaon), Jaswant Patwari (Gohad), Santosh Gaud (Dabra), Kailash Kushwaha (Pohri) and Rajendra Jatav (Karera).

Contrary to its policy of refraining from bypolls, the BSP state unit had announced it would contest all 27 assembly by-polls. Out of these, 18 fall in the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BSP has a sizable votebase and is in position to throw the BJP-Congress equations out of gear.

It is the same region where protests had broken out over the SC/ST Act and also on the issue of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement in which he had dared that no one can remove reservation, prompting the upper caste to take strong objection of the remark ahead of assembly polls in 2018.