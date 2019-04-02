BSP Announces 9 Candidates in Madhya Pradesh for Lok Sabha Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Gondwana Gantantra Party for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday announced a list of nine candidates.Out of 29 seats in the state, the BSP will contest from 26. Khajuraho and Tikamgarh seats have been spared for the SP while the GGP will fight from Mandla, where the tribal outfit is broadly based.The BSP kicked off proceedings by announcing nine candidates, including Ramlakhan Singh Kushwah from Morena, Lokendra Singh Dhakad from Guna, Achhelal Kushwah from Satna, Vikas Patel from Rewa, Ramlal Panika from Sidhi, Gyaneshwar Gajbhiye from Chhindwara, Ramkumar Nagpure from Balaghat, Ramraj Ram from Jabalpur and Nandkishore Dhade from Khandwa.“We have announced the names of nine candidates for Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and will follow up with the remaining names shortly,” Madhya Pradesh BSP President DP Chuadhary told News18 on phone.The BSP also named Ramlakhan Singh Kushwah, the four-time BJP MP from Bhind-Datia, as its candidate from Morena. Kushwah will be up against BJP candidate and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The constituency has a sizable population of Rajput voters — the Congress plans to field PS Parashar, the personal assistant to former Union minister Jyotiraidtya Scindia, to reap the benefits of two Rajputs fighting it out from the BJP and the BSP.Sanjeev Singh Kushwah, son of Ramlakhan Singh Kushwah, is an MLA from Bhind who had won on BSP ticket. The BSP held deliberations on the candidates’ list in Bhopal on March 30 and March 31.A possible Congress-BSP-SP alliance was also in the offing ahead of Assembly polls the state last year but it did not materialise. The BSP, with its two MLAs, has provided outside support to the Kamal Nath government in the state.After a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP and the SP had snubbed the Congress on the national scene.