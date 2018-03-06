English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSP Announces Bhimrao Ambedkar as Their Rajya Sabha Candidate
Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has 19 seats, the SP has 47 and the Congress six. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win.
File photo of BSP leader Bhimrao Ambedkar.
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced that a former MLA of the party, Bhimrao Ambedkar, as their nominee for the Rajya Sabha.
Hailing from Etawah, Ambedkar, who shares his name with the Dalit idol, represented Lakhna Assembly constituency.
He was in the headlines in 2010 when an executive engineer of irrigation department in Etawah sent his resignation letter to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and had accused the BSP MLA of threatening him.
Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has 19 seats, the SP has 47 and the Congress six. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win.
After the SP ensures the entry of one of its candidates to the Rajya Sabha, it will be left with nearly 14 spare votes. Added to the BSP’s tally, this enough to ensure their candidate is elected.
Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati’s brother and vice president of the party, Anand Kumar, denied rumours that he was going to contest and said. “All these rumours about me being a Rajya Sabha candidate are false. Some people are spreading these rumours just to increase their TRP.”
Mayawati had resigned from the Rajya Sabha in a huff last year, accusing the Chair of not allowing her to speak on atrocities against Dalits. She had then appointed her brother to the second-most important position in the party. Speculation was rife that the move was aimed at sending Kumar to the Upper House.
Declaring her support for the Samajwadi Party candidates for Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, Mayawati had said, “Right now we don’t have sufficient numbers for the Rajya Sabha, but if the Samajwadi Party will support us then we are going to support their candidate in MLC elections.”
“On Congress, I want to be clear that if the Congress wants our vote for Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, then they have to vote for our candidate in Uttar Pradesh,” she added.
Also Watch
Hailing from Etawah, Ambedkar, who shares his name with the Dalit idol, represented Lakhna Assembly constituency.
He was in the headlines in 2010 when an executive engineer of irrigation department in Etawah sent his resignation letter to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and had accused the BSP MLA of threatening him.
Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has 19 seats, the SP has 47 and the Congress six. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win.
After the SP ensures the entry of one of its candidates to the Rajya Sabha, it will be left with nearly 14 spare votes. Added to the BSP’s tally, this enough to ensure their candidate is elected.
Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati’s brother and vice president of the party, Anand Kumar, denied rumours that he was going to contest and said. “All these rumours about me being a Rajya Sabha candidate are false. Some people are spreading these rumours just to increase their TRP.”
Mayawati had resigned from the Rajya Sabha in a huff last year, accusing the Chair of not allowing her to speak on atrocities against Dalits. She had then appointed her brother to the second-most important position in the party. Speculation was rife that the move was aimed at sending Kumar to the Upper House.
Declaring her support for the Samajwadi Party candidates for Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, Mayawati had said, “Right now we don’t have sufficient numbers for the Rajya Sabha, but if the Samajwadi Party will support us then we are going to support their candidate in MLC elections.”
“On Congress, I want to be clear that if the Congress wants our vote for Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, then they have to vote for our candidate in Uttar Pradesh,” she added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hasan Minhaj Becomes First Indian-American Weekly Talk Show Host With New Netflix Series
- Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
- Geneva Motor Show 2018: Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Unveiled, Showcased along With 45X and H5X Models
- Women Farmers Sow Hard Work, But Are Reaping Hardships
- Indians Travelling More than Ever to Watch Big-ticket Sports Events: Mastercard Official