BSP Announces Second List of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Polls
The Mayawati-led party has so far announced 51 candidates for the 230-member Assembly.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Bhopal: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued its second list for 29 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday.
With this, the Mayawati-led party has so far announced 51 candidates for the 230-member Assembly.
It had declared its first list last month, dashing the Congress's hope of an alliance. "We are going to fight all 230 seats in MP," state BSP chief Pradeep Ahirwar said.
The party has so far nominated 40 new faces and the candidates include Brahmins, Thakurs and members of other upper caste communities too, he said. The BSP has four MLAs in the BJP-ruled state which will go to the polls on November 28.
