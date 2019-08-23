Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BSP Chief Mayawati Appeals to Centre, Delhi Govt to Find Way to Reconstruct Ravidas Temple

Mayawati's appeal came a day after a Delhi court sent Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 95 others for rioting and unlawful assembly following violent protest in Tughlakabad area, to 14-day judicial custody.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSP Chief Mayawati Appeals to Centre, Delhi Govt to Find Way to Reconstruct Ravidas Temple
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati Friday appealed to the Centre and the Delhi government to find a way to reconstruct the Ravidas temple which was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the direction of the Supreme Court recently.

Mayawati's appeal came a day after a Delhi court sent Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 95 others, arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly following violent protest in Tughlakabad area, to 14-day judicial custody.

They were detained on Wednesday night after the protest against the demolition of a Ravidas temple.

The BSP president, who had distanced herself from the violent Dalit protest in Tughlakabad area, Friday appealed to both the Centre and the Delhi government to find a way to reconstruct the temple and asked followers of Saint Ravidas not to take law in their hands.

"Making the demand yet again from the Central and Delhi governments to find a middle path to expedite the reconstruction of the temple with government expenditure so that proper justice can be done . It should be remembered that the BSP government in UP had done many historical works in honour of Sanit Ravidas," she tweeted.

On August 14, Mayawati had asked the two governments to find a middle path to get the temple constructed with their own resources.

In another tweet, Mayawati also appealed to the followers of Saint Ravidas not to take law in their hands.

"It is an appeal to the followers of the great saint Ravidasji that they should not get angry and take law in their hands for reconstruction of the ancient temple which was demolished in Tughlakabad, Delhi. The followers of Saint Ravidasji should follow the legal way and path shown by Tathagat Gautam Budh to serve their interests," she said.

On Thursday, she had said, "The incidents of vandalism that have taken place in Delhi, especially in Tughlakabad, are unfair and the BSP has nothing to do with it. The BSP always respects the Constitution and the law. The struggles of the party are carried out well within the ambit of law."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram