BSP Chief Mayawati Names 23 Muslims Out of 51 Candidates in 2nd List for Phase 2 of UP Polls, Launches New Slogan

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday released a list of 51 out of 55 candidates for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In an interesting move, the BSP has fielded 23 Muslim candidates out of 51.

For the first phase, the BSP has fielded 17 Muslim candidates, which is the same 2017 assembly elections.

Speaking to the media in a press conference in Lucknow, the former UP CM said, “This time we have given the slogan ‘Har polling booth Jeetna Hai, BSP ko Satta Me Lana Hai’ (every polling booth has to be won, BSP has to be brought to power). I hope party workers will work hard and BSP will form a government like 2007.”

The Muslims candidates that the party has fielded for second phase are: Nawab Faizan Ali Khan from Tilhar, Muslim Khan from Shekhupur, Haji Wittan Musarrat from Sahaswan, Mohammad Naved Ayaz from Amroha, Shadab Khan from Naugaon Sadat, Sadakat Hussain from Rampur, Abdul Mustafa Hussain from Chamrauvva, Firoz from Gunnaur, Shakeel Ahmad Qureshi from Sambhal, Rafatullah from Asmauli. Haji Chandbabu Malik from Kundarki, Irshad Hussain Saifi from Moradabad City, Aqeel Chaudhary from Moradabad Dehat, Mujahid Ali from Thakurdwara, Awaf Ali Khan from Kaanth, Haji Ziauddin Ansari from Noorpur, Shakeel Hashmi from Chandpur, Kamaal Ahmad from Dhampur, Mohammad Ghazi from Badhapur, Shahnawaz Alam from Najibabad, Noman Masood from Gangoh, Sahil Khan from Nakud and Raees Malik from Behat.

For the phase, the Muslim candidates included Zaheer Malik from Shamli- Thana Bhawan, Mohammad Dilshad from Meerut city, Arun Kasana from Baghpat, Ajit Kumar Pal from Sahibabad seat of Ghaziabad and Mobin Kallu Qureshi from Bulandshahr seat.

With BSP fielding more Muslim candidates than SP-RLD alliance in the elections, the division of Muslim votes cannot be ruled out, which will give leverage to the Bharatiya Janata Party that has not fielded any Muslim candidate as of now.

Uttar Pradesh will have elections in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and 27; and then on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

