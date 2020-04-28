BSP Chief Mayawati Rakes up CWG Scam, Asks Centre to Take Utmost Care While Importing Covid-19 Equipment

Lucknow: As the debate over the pricing of imported Covid-19 rapid testing kits rages on, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati made a reference to the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam and asked the central government to exercise caution while importing testing kits from foreign countries.

“As is well known, during the preparation of the Delhi Commonwealth Games, when there was Congress rule at the Centre, there was massive corruption, especially in imported goods. Special component plan for the welfare of poor Dalits was also diverted and spent improperly on it,” Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

The BJP government at the Centre should learn lessons from the past, she added.

“While procuring testing equipment pertaining to coronavirus treatment, especially from abroad, Centre must take utmost care so that the fight against outbreak is not weakened in any way. This is the demand and appeal of the Bahujan Samaj Party,” the BSP chief tweeted.

The Indian government, meanwhile, said that it has not lost any money in the purchase of rapid test kits. In an importer-distributor dispute ruled on April 24, the Delhi High Court said the rapid test kits should not be sold beyond Rs 400 inclusive of GST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had sent out advisories to state governments on Monday to stop the use of kits from Wondfo and another supplier Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics, just a little over 10 days after it clarified that the rapid test kits were no confirmatory tools but can be used as a surveillance tool in the battle against Covid-19.

"States have now been told to not use these kits and return them to be sent back to the suppliers," ICMR said.