BSP Chief Mayawati Removes Veer Singh as Party General Secretary
Last week, BSP supremo had removed Jai Prakash, national vice-president of the party, for making remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dalit leader, Ramji Lal Gautam, will now be taking charge as the national vice-president.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: After removing Bahujan Samaj Party vice-president Jai Prakash Singh for his remarks against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party supremo Mayawati has now removed another senior party leader who was present at the meet.
Veer Singh, BSP national coordinator, was present at the BSP workers’ meet in Lucknow where Jai Prakash made the remark.
Last week, Mayawati had removed Jai Prakash for making remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dalit leader, Ramji Lal Gautam, will now be taking charge as the national vice-president.
Mayawati had also warned the party workers not to make any comment on the alliance and that the workers should maintain discipline.
There have been other reshuffles within the party ranks as Ashok Sidhhart has been appointed as the party coordinator for Madhya Pradesh and has been given the responsibility of Chhattisgarh. Siddhart was earlier party in-charge for South.
Attar Singh has been appointed as the in-charge of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, while former Rajya Sabha MP Munqad Ali has been made in-charge of Rajasthan where the party work was so far handled by Dharamvir Ashok. Ambika Chaudhary will be responsible in Chhattisgarh.
