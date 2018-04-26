BSP Comes up With 'Bhaichara' Meetings as BJP Undertakes 'Sahbhoj' to Woo Dalit Voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party is reaching out to the Dalit youths in the state through ‘Sahbhoj’ or community lunches under its ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’. To counter that, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to hold cadre camps and ‘bhaichara’ committee meetings in Dalit dominated villages to spread the message of BSP Supremo Mayawati among Dalit youths.“The zonal coordinators of BSP have been assigned the task to hold meetings and make our cadre aware of the BJP’s game plan ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In meetings, we will inform the cadre that the BJP is only concerned about their votes, not their welfare. The BSP, however,has worked for the welfare of weaker sections of the society," said a senior BSP Leader, who did not wish to be identified.“BSP leaders will also be visiting rural areas of the state to spread Behenji’s message among Dalits. The recorded message of Mayawati will be played in the cadre camps and ‘bhaichara’ committee meetings in Dalit dominated villages,” the senior BSP leader added.According to sources, a grand meeting of senior BSP leaders and officer bearers is on the cards as soon as BSP Supremo Mayawati comes back to Lucknow.Post this meeting, the cadre camps and ‘bhaichara’ committees of the party will also be finalised.The BSP chief, who is in Delhi, is busy consulting different political leaders to finalise the strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, along with upcoming state Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.Mayawati is all ready to embark on her campaign to poll-bound state of Karnataka, where polling is scheduled for May 12.Mayawati will be campaigning in Mysore and Chitradurga district during her two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday. She will also share the stage with JD(S) leadership at public rallies.Apart from holding cadre camps and ‘bhaichara’ committee meetings, the BSP will also be keeping a close-watch on BJP’s ‘Sahbhoj’ community lunches and night halts by BJP leaders in Dalit-dominated areas, their visits to Dalit memorials, yatras and schemes being launched to woo the community.