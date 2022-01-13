BSP Fields Muslim Candidates from Western UP's Charthawal and Gangoh Assembly Seats

The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced its candidates from Charthawal and Gangoh assembly seats. In an interesting development, the Mayawati-led BSP has fielded Muslim candidates from both the western UP seats.

The BSP supremo and former Chief Minister of the state Mayawati tweeted on Thursday morning, “Salman Sayeed, son of Mr. Sayeduzzaman, former Home Minister from Muzaffarnagar district, met the BSP chief late last night on 12th January and joined Bahujan Samaj Party leaving Congress. Sayeed has been fielded by the BSP as its candidate from the Charthaval assembly seat.”

“Along with this, Noman Masood, nephew of former Union Minister of Saharanpur district, Rashid Masood and brother of Imran Masood also joined Bahujan Samaj Party yesterday, after leaving Lok Dal. The BSP chief has also made him the candidate of his party from the Gangoh assembly seat,” said BSP Chief in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

The announcement of both the candidates came from the official Twitter handle of party chief Mayawati on Thursday morning. Earlier on Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party had announced its first ticket by fielding NCP leader KK Sharma as a joint candidate from Anupshahr assembly seat of Bulandshahr.

Interestingly, Imran Masood left Congress a few days ago and officially joined Samajwadi Party on Wednesday, along with, Congress MLA Masood Akhtar. He met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Wednesday and joined the SP. Masood has said that he has no complaints with Congress leadership but as a matter of fact the Congress was not in a position to take on BJP in 2022 UP assembly polls.

Elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases. Voting will be held in UP in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The results of the polls will be declared on March 10.

The first phase will start from western Uttar Pradesh and gradually will move towards eastern Uttar Pradesh. This time also the elections in UP will start from West UP like last time and will culminate in Purvanchal. Voting will be held in 58 assembly seats in the first phase and 64 in the last phase.

The UP Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

