News18 English

1-min read

BSP Helped BJP in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, Bhupesh Baghel Tells UP Voters

If people want to defeat the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh, they should only vote for Congress, says Chhatisgarh CM

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 3, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
BSP Helped BJP in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, Bhupesh Baghel Tells UP Voters
File photo of Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel.
Lucknow: Urging the people of Uttar Pradesh not to vote for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, said Mayawati’s party had helped the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) during the recent assembly election in the state.

Baghel was addressing a gathering in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Speaking to News18, Baghel said, “Despite helping the BJP in the Chhatisgarh, the BSP could secure only 15 seats. If people want to defeat the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh, they should only vote for Congress.”

Earlier, while addressing another meeting at the GCI ground in Barabanki, Baghel said, “It was we, the Congress workers, who had fought against the British to free the country. Now, we will fight against the ‘chowkidar’-turned-thieves. The kind of public support that the Congress is getting makes it clear that no one can stop party president Rahul Gandhi from becoming the country’s next Prime Minister. If voted to power, we will fulfill all the promises made to the farmers, like we did in Chhattisgarh.”

Congress MP and general secretary PL Punia also hailed the Congress’ efforts of keeping its words. While introducing Baghel to the gathering, Punia said, “Instead of seeking blessings from the elderly and parents, Bhupesh Baghel, after taking the oath of the chief minister, went straight to his office to sign the file on loan waiver of farmers.”

After the issues of agrarian crisis and loan waivers reaped good results in the recent assembly elections, the Congress is trying to champion the causes of farmers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the general elections.
The grand old party plans to launch the Kisan Yatra in many parts of the state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi.

Also Watch

