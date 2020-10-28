BSP in Shock as Five Rebel MLAs Meet SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, 2 More Expected to Join Bandwagon

Following a jolt in Rajya Sabha election after five Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators withdrew their support on Wednesday, the rebel MLAs once again met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, fueling speculations of them joining the party soon. The MLAs had earlier met the SP chief on Tuesday, a meeting arranged by MLC Udayveer Singh.

It is also heard that two more BSP legislators may follow suit with the rebel MLAs and join the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. However, no official statement on the matter has been issued from either of the parties yet.

Rebel MLAs Aslam Chaudhary, Aslam Rainee, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind and Govind Jatav held a closed-door meeting with the SP supremo on Wednesday to seek tickets from the party. A day ago, Chaudhary's wife had also joined the SP.

The Samajwadi Party had nominated Prakash Bajaj as an independent candidate, following which voting for one seat was considered fixed. However, after the BSP MLAs' withdrawal of their names as proposers, Bajaj's victory is now considered almost certain.

The Election Commission had announced the last date for filing nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh as October 27. The nomination papers will be examined a day after the submission. The legislators can withdraw their nominations latest by November 2 and voting will be held on November 9, from 9 am to 4 pm. The votes will be counted from 5 pm and results will be declared on the same day.

Earlier on Tuesday, candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) collectively filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with many other senior officials and state government ministers were present while filing the nominations.

So far, the BJP has officially fielded eight candidates including Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakya, BL Verma and Seema Dwivedi. Samajwadi Party has once again fielded Ram Gopal Yadav. The BSP, despite not having required numbers, has fielded Ramji Gautam.