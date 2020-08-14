BSP Issues Whip Asking Six MLAs Who Merged With Congress To Vote Against Gehlot Govt

Six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who crossed over to the Congress in Rajasthan, have been asked by the Mayawati-led party to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government during the trust vote, which is to be held on Friday. The BSP warned the MLAs that the party would initiate action against them if they go against the order.

In a major relief for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Supreme court on Thursday allowed the six MLAs to take part in the trust vote. The Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition of BJP MLA Madan Dilawar for a temporary freeze on the merger, refused to allow it and left the decision to a single judge in Rajasthan, which is hearing the matter.

The plea had sought an urgent hearing by the apex court to take a call on the matter in view of the beginning of the Assembly session.

However, the SC said it will not interfere in the case as the high court is already hearing the matter, adding that it will take up the case on Monday after the HC decides on it. The high court posted for hearing on Friday the petitions filed by Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of the six MLAs with the Congress.

The MLAs, Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets. However, they all shifted to the Congress in September 2019.

Meanwhile, the Ashok Gehlot-led government will move a confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly during the session beginning today as the Congress aims to counter the BJP’s plan of tabling a no-confidence motion in the assembly despite Sachin Pilot's truce with the Congress.