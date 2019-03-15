BSP Joins Hands With Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pawan Kalyan Pitches for Mayawati as PM

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday announced its decision to ally with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.Announcing the decision, BSP chief Mayawati said people of Andhra Pradesh want change, and want new people to come to power. “BSP with Pawan Kalyan led Jana Sena Party and some communist parties will contest the elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," she told reporters.She said that "seat-sharing" has already been finalised between the two parties and there is "no dispute" regarding the distribution."I want Pawan Kalyan to become Andhra Pradesh chief minister,” she further said.Mayawati also said that BSP is striving to ally with all those regional players who are associated with neither BJP nor the Congress.The BSP Chief said she will visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 3 and 4 respectively, for addressing election rallies.Meanwhile, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan batted for Mayawati to become the Prime Minister. "This is our wish and our ardent desire," he said. Andhra Pradesh will go for simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Parliament on April 11.