English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar
Jasram Gurjar, 40, was the BSP candidate from Behror constituency in the 2018 state assembly elections.
Image used for representation.
Loading...
Jaipur: A Bahujan Samaj Party leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said. Jasram Gurjar, 40, was the BSP candidate from Behror constituency in the 2018 state assembly elections.
The attackers fired at Gurjar near a temple in Jainpurbas village in Behror, Station House Officer (SHO) Sagun Singh said. The SHO said Gurjar was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.
The body was sent for post-mortem, Singh said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab the accused.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro With Discounts, Zomato Gold Vouchers And More on Amazon
- Nike's New Joyride is Not The Only Running Shoe to Use a Bridge Between Rubber And Plastic
- It is The End of The Road For Instant Games on Messenger, But Finds a New Home in The Facebook App
Photogallery
Loading...