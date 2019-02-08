English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSP Likely to Tie-up With Rebel BJP MP's Outfit in Haryana, Sever Ties with INLD
The development comes over a week after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) suffered a humiliating defeat at the hustings in the Jind bypoll, which was won by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Chandigarh: The Haryana unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) indicated on Friday that the party could end its nearly 10-month-old alliance with the INLD and tie-up with a party floated by rebel BJP parliamentarian R K Saini.
"A decision regarding our alliance with the INLD has been taken. A formal announcement will be made soon. We have decided to forge a tie-up with Mr Saini's party," state BSP president Prakash Bharti said.
