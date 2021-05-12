BSP MP Alleges Azam Khan’s Life is in Danger; Raises Questions Over Medical Treatment

The Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Ghazipur and brother of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, Afzal Ansari, has raised questions over the medical treatment being given to the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Mohammad Azam Khan. The Samajwadi Party MP has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for Covid treatment after his condition deteriorated at the Sitapur jail.

Afzal Ansari has said, “There are enmities during a time like this, but some people are sensing opportunity during these difficult times. When Pappu Yadav came forward for the help of Covid patients, he had to go to jail. Chhota Rajan was treated in AIIMS and he was cured, while Shahabuddin was sent to DDU Hospital, where there was no ventilator.”

Expressing his concerns on the medical treatment given to SP MP Azam Khan, Ansari said, “Now his life is also in danger. It looks like a plan has been finalised for Azam Khan as well. Azam Khan should get the right treatment, but it seems that a plan has been prepared for Azam Khan.”

Azam Khan is infected with coronavirus and on Tuesday, his health deteriorated and was shifted to the ICU. He was placed on the support of 10 kg of oxygen load. Currently, he is under the supervision of doctors for 24 hours. According to the medical bulletin released late on Tuesday evening, the next 24 hours are very important for Azam.

Along with Azam Khan, his son Abdullah had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the Sitapur jail and he was also transferred to Lucknow for treatment. However, the condition of Abdullah is said to be out of danger as of now.

