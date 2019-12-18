BSP MPs Urge President Kovind to Rescind Citizenship Law, Demand Probe in 'Police Excesses' in Jamia, AMU
In its memorandum, the party said that a judicial probe be initiated on the "illegal action" of the Delhi Police against a "peaceful" protest organised by the students.
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that they were holding a peaceful protest when police "violently attacked thousands of students".
New Delhi BSP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding an enquiry into "police excesses" on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Nawada University and rescinding of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
In its memorandum, signed by its both Lok Sabha (10) and Rajya Sabha (4) MPs, the party said that a judicial probe be initiated on the "illegal action" of the Delhi Police against a "peaceful" protest organised by the students.
It also said that the President should withdraw the "unconstitutional, illegal and divisive law".
"Our MPs have opposed the bill both in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, specially pointing out that it was unconstitutional and illegal and based on religion. It is also against Article 14 and 21. We had requested the government not to pass such a law.
"The lathicharge and the attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Nawada University by the police while they were protesting against this law should be probed," the memorandum said.
