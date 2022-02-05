BSP Releases List Candidates for Phase 6, Fields Khwaja Shamsuddin Against Yogi Adityanath

Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced a list of 54 candidates for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. In the sixth phase, voting will be held on March 3 in 57 assembly constituencies of 10 districts.

In the list, BSP has fielded Khwaja Shamsuddin from Gorakhpur Sadar seat against chief minister Yogi Adityanath. And fielded Santosh Tiwari from Fazil Nagar assembly seat of Kushinagar from where Swami Prasad Maurya will be contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

In this list released from the Central Camp Office of Bahujan Samaj Party in Lucknow, the names of the candidates for the assembly constituencies of Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia districts are included.

BSP has also changed many candidates of Ambedkar Nagar, Siddharthnagar and Balrampur. Along with this, the names of the candidates of all the seats of Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia have also been declared.

In 2017 polls, BJP had outperformed other political parties by winning 325 seats along with allies to form a majority government in the state. Out of this, BJP alone won 312 seats. BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged 9 seats and Bharatiya Suheldev Samaj Party had won 4 seats. Out of the total 403 seats, 54 were won by the SP-Congress alliance and 19 by the BSP. In the results of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, there were 5 seats in the share of other parties and independents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.