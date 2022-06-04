BSP Releases List of 40 Star campaigners for Azamgarh Bypoll

The Bahujan Samaj Party has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Azamgarh parliamentary bye-elections. The bypolls were necessitated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav decided to continue as an MLA from Karhal assembly seat.

The BSP has already announced the name of Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamaili as their candidate for the Azamgarh bypoll.

The BSP Chief and former Chief Minister of UP, Mayawati, herself will be campaigning her candidate Jamali, along with, other senior BSP leaders. The campaigning will be on for the next 15 days in Azamgarh.

The bypoll will be held in Azamgarh on June 23.

Till date, the SP and the BJP have not yet officially declared their candidates for Azamgarh bypoll.

The SP may reportedly field Sushil Anand while the BJP may field Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal ‘Nirhaua’ from this seat, making the contest a multi-pronged one.

Nihaua had even tweeted on Friday asking for people of Azamgarh to vote for the BJP, however, the BJP is yet to announce their official candidate. But chances of Nirhaua being declared as the candidate are high as he had contested from Azamgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls as well.

Nirhua wrote on Twitter, “Jati dharam na kawano bharam na kawano manbad ke liye. Kamal ka button dabih bhaiya Azamgarh ke lie. (Not for caste or any strongman, push the button of lotus for Azamgarh)”

Apart from Nirhua, pictures of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP President JP Nadda were also on the poster that was tweeted by him.

Those whose names have been included by the BSP in the star campaigner list include BSP Chief Mayawati, Bhim Rajbhar, Munkad Ali, Vijay Pratap, Rajkumar Gautam, Umashankar Singh, Manoj Kumar, Harishchandra Gautam, Onkar Shastri, Baliram, Indalram, Amarnath, Vinod Chauhan, Vijay Kumar, Santosh Ram, Sangeeta Azad, Azad Arimardan, Shalim Ansari, OP Tripathi, Arvind Kumar, Jitendra Kumar Bharti, Raj Vijay, Ashwini Kumar, Ram Vilas Bhaskar, Chetai Ram, Ramji Saroj, Hariram Bhaskar, Chandradhari Suman, Shailendra Maharaj, Shailendra Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Chandra Prakash Vimal, Shri Ram, Amarnathj Gautam, Triloki Sonkar, Santosh Kumar Mishra, Sikandar Prasad Kushwaha, Ajay Sahu, Surendra Nishad and Ashok Rajbhar.

