BSP Releases Second List of Candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Fields Wife of BJP Leader From Akbarpur
The BSP will be fielding its candidates on 38 seats as per the pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Lucknow: In its second list for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday announced six candidates from Shahjahanpur, Mishrikh, Farukkhabad, Akbarpur, Jalaun and Hamirpur. The party had earlier released its first list of 11 candidates.
Amar Chandra Jauhar, a former teacher who contested 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has been named the BSP candidate from Shahjahanpur, a reserved seat. Jauhar was a runner up for the Shahjahanpur seat and as per the SP-BSP formula, he was fielded as an alliance candidate. Neelu Satyarthi, wife of RTO headquarters PS Satyarthi, has been named as alliance candidate from Mishrikh, which is again a reserved seat. Satyarthi had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 state assembly polls a BSP ticket from from Balamau assembly constituency.
Manoj Agarwal, a former BSP MLC, has been fielded from Farrukhabad and is considered a strong local candidate with a stronghold on Farukhbad Nagar Palika Parishad. Nisha Sachan wife of BJP leader and chairman of Ghatampur Nagar Palia Sanjay Sachan has been fielded from the Akbarpur seat. Sanjay Sachan had won the election for Nagar Palika chairman as an independent candidate but later took the BJP primary membership after the party formed government in the state in 2017.
The BSP has announced Pankaj Singh’s candidature from the Jalaun parliamentary constituency and Dileep Kumar Singh has been fielded from Hamirpur constituency. The BSP will be fielding its candidates on 38 seats as per the pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party. The SP will field 37 seats and Rahstriya Lok Dal will field candidates on three seats.
