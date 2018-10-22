BSP Supremo Mayawati to go on Rally Spree in All Poll-Bound States

After a successful election rally in Chhattisgarh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has announced to address as many as 26 rallies in all the poll-bound states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.Currently, the BSP chief is finalising her campaign plans in Delhi.Sources in the party said she will first address a rally in Rajasthan on October 25 as the state is due to go on polls earlier than Chhattisgarh and MP.Mayawati had last rallied in Chhattisgarh’ Bilaspur alongside Ajit Jogi and his Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), which the latter claimed to be one of the biggest rallies in recent years in Bilaspur.Till now, in Chhattisgarh, the BSP has decided to contest from 33 seats while Jogi led JCC will field candidates from 55 seats and CPI candidates will be contesting from two seats.The party got a boost when Jogi’s daughter-in-law decided to contest from Ahaltara Assembly seat on a BSP ticket.Due to its influence in the tribal and dalit dominated areas, BSP had got 4.27% of votes in the 2013 assembly elections and had managed to win one seat.Meanwhile, BSP had finalised its list of 119 candidates for Telangana assembly elections. Rajya Sabha MP Vir Singh has been given the charge for Telangana assembly elections.“The BSP will start campaigning in Telangana from October 28,” said Singh.Interestingly, in 2014 assembly elections in Telangana, the BSP had won two seats, Sirpur and Nirmal, even after a massive sweep by the TRS.Recently, the BSP snubbed the Congress for its offer alliance and decided to run the elections solo.In 2013 assembly elections, the BSP had grabbed four seats against the 227 seats it had contested from, securing 6.29% votes. In 2015, the party had fielded its candidates from 195 seats and had won from three with a share of 3.37% votes.