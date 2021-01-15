BSP to Go Solo in UP, U'khand Assembly Elections, Mayawati Says Won't Forge Any Alliance

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has said her party will not be forging any alliance with any counterpart for the upcoming UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections. She added that her party would ensure free Covid-19 vaccine for all if voted to power.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the occasion of her 65th birthday, Mayawati said, “Our party is dedicated to the betterment of poor and the neglected. That is why BSP had formed the government in the state for four times. But castiest, capitalist and narrow minded opposition parties don’t like it and that is why they got united against BSP and hatched conspiracies to stop our party from coming to power in the state. Now these opposition parties are busy dividing votes of the weaker sections of the society.”

“Our party workers have to come over all the obstacles and work for the weaker sections of the society, they have to be positive and work for the people in order to return to the power like they did in the year 2002,” she added, while asking her party workers to celebrate her birthday as Jankalyankari Diwas.

“The state assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand shortly. Here, BSP wants to make it clear that like it had tied up with other parties in Bihar assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls, we will not be forming any alliance with anyone. BSP will contest in both UP and Uttarakhand on its own and will form the government,” stated Mayawati.

The BSP Chief also demanded the Central Government agree to the demands of the farmers protesting against the three contentious laws. The BSP Chief also welcomed the vaccination drive starting January 16. “If the central and UP state government doesn’t give free vaccination then BSP will ensure free vaccination when it comes to power,” she added.