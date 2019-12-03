BSP to Use Mayawati’s Birthday Celebrations to Mobilise Party Cadre in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) is gearing up for grand birthday celebrations of its chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on January 15. Senior leaders of the party have been asked to celebrate the day as ‘Jankalyankari Diwas’ in a grand way ahead of the Delhi assembly polls next year and 2022 state assembly polls in UP.

The decision was taken in a key meeting of BSP leaders chaired by Mayawati in Lucknow on Sunday. The BSP leaders have also been asked to make preparations for the death anniversary of social reformer BR Ambedkar on December 6. As per sources in the BSP, the attempt is an effort to mobilise the cadre after the recent political developments in Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Party workers have also been asked to organise seminars to highlight the contributions of Ambedkar to the Indian constitution and the empowerment of backward classes. The seminars will be organised across the state.

The Mayawati-led party celebrates her birthday in a grand manner every year to send out a strong political message to its core voters.

“The grand birthday celebrations of the BSP chief are an attempt to revive cadres not just in Uttar Pradesh but also in Delhi where assembly polls are due next year,” a BSP leader told News18.

The party workers started celebrating the birthday as ‘Jankalyankari Diwas’ after BSP lost power in 2012. The leaders make efforts to help the poor on this day. The other aspect of the celebrations is to launch a fundraising drive in which party MPs and MLAs donate money for the party fund.

