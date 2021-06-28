BSP Won't Fight District Panchayat Polls, Instead Gear Up for 2022 UP Assembly Elections: Mayawati

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, Mayawati, on Monday announced that the BSP will not fight the elections for district panchayat president and her workers should rather gear up for the UP assembly polls due next year.

Besides, Mayawati called the district panchayat polls are pointless because it’s “unfair”, alleging a lot of “rigging”.

ALSO READ | BSP Will Fight UP, Uttarakhand Polls Alone, Clarifies Mayawati Amid Rumours of Alliances

“The party will not contest the election of district panchayat president in UP. Therefore, party workers should prepare for the 2022 assembly elections without wasting their time and energy in panchayat polls,” she told news agency ANI.

“We might have contested the panchayat elections had it been fair, however that is not the case. There is a lot of rigging going on in the elections. This was never done during the BSP government in the state. Election rigging is not good for democracy,” Mayawati added.

Further, the BSP chief said that “conspiracies are being hatched to portray the BSP as a weak party ahead of 2022 state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh”.

Calling upon BSP workers not to pay any heed to these “rumours”, she asked them to reach out to the public and prepare to form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Mayawati also reiterated that the BSP will not form an alliance with anyone, but will fight alone.

“If the government is formed in 2022, all the district panchayat presidents will themselves join the BSP. In such a situation, our effort should be to strengthen the organisation and form the government,” she said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Mayawati said that the saffron party’s style is “similar to that of the Samajwadi Party” as she said “UP ko bachana hai, Sarvjan ko bachana hai, 2022 me BSP ko lana hai” (UP has to be saved, everyone has to be saved, BSP has to be brought in 2022).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here