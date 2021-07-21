BSY Flexes Muscle Amid Karnataka Replacement Buzz, Flaunts Support of Mutts, Seers to Send BJP Message

Amid heightened buzz within a section of the ruling BJP that the exit of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was on the cards, CM seems to be getting ready for a show of strength involving the mutts of various castes.

More than 20 seers of Lingayat mutts from different parts of the state met Yediyurappa to express support for him on Tuesday, The Times of India reported. They said if the BJP high command didn’t reconsider its reported plans for a leadership change in the next two to three days, more than 300 pontiffs would gather in Bengaluru to decide their course of action.

“BJP will be wiped out in Karnataka if Yediyurappa is disturbed. The decision is laced with mala fide intention,” said Balehosur Mutt’s Dingaleshwar Swamiji.

With prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat political leaders across party lines and seers throwing their weight behind him, several seers and leaders are cautioning the BJP against any move to dislodge BSY from the Chief Minister’s post.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is considered to be the BJP’s core support base. With a new round of speculation on whether replacement of Yediyurappa is round the corner, senior Congress leader and the head of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, said the community is behind the Chief Minister.

Several prominent seers from the community like Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, head of the Chitradurga-based Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Mutt, Sri Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha of Balehonnur, and Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya have also favoured Yediyurappa’s continuation, while warning the BJP. Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swami said any move to replace Yediyurappa will have ”big consequences” for the BJP.

