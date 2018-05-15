GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

BTM Layout Election Results 2018: Congress' Ramalinga Reddy Won

Live election result of 172 BTM Layout constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new BTM Layout MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BTM Layout Election Results 2018: Congress' Ramalinga Reddy Won
Live election result of 172 BTM Layout constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new BTM Layout MLA.
BTM Layout (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,63,860 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,39,086 are male, 1,24,747 female and 20 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 89.69 and the approximate literacy rate is 91%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Ramalinga Reddy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6708549.48%Ramalinga Reddy
BJP4660734.38%Lallesh Reddy
JD(S)1730712.77%K Devadas
NOTA23651.74%Nota
AAP7010.52%Dr. Syed Asad Abbas
BJSC4970.37%Krishnoji Rao.N.
AIMEP2620.19%Kumari Jayalakshmi B .V
KPJP1940.14%Seema Kowser
IND1810.13%Shabrin
IND1070.08%Pradeep Mendonca
IND1030.08%Yashwant Naik
RPS880.06%M. Muneshwara
IND600.04%Satish Babu
IND100.01%Brahmananda.N

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 49,048 votes (44.39%) securing 63.1% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 53.43%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,856 votes (1.83%) registering 46.26% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52%.

Check the table below for BTM Layout live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:


(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You