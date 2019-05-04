Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Bua-babua' Partnership Will End on May 23: Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi's work has been appreciated by not just India's neighbours but also by top world leaders, adding that the poor and victimised are also getting justice at every level.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
'Bua-babua' Partnership Will End on May 23: Yogi Adityanath
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Pratapgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, saying that the 'bua-babua' partnership will last only till May 23 when the vote count will happen.

Addressing a rally here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said: "Those who are challenging us in the polls will remain together only till May 23. After that the 'bua' (aunt) will brand the 'babua' (nephew) as a leader of goons while he will say that she is the symbol of corruption.

"There has been unprecedented development work in the country in the last five years. The Modi government needs to be back in power to establish India as a global superpower," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Modi's work has been appreciated by not just India's neighbours but also by top world leaders, adding that the poor and victimised are also getting justice at every level.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who is also the candidate from Sultanpur, and Pratapgarh candidate Sangamlal Gupta were also present on the stage.​
