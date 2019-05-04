English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Bua-babua' Partnership Will End on May 23: Yogi Adityanath
The Chief Minister said that PM Modi's work has been appreciated by not just India's neighbours but also by top world leaders, adding that the poor and victimised are also getting justice at every level.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
Pratapgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, saying that the 'bua-babua' partnership will last only till May 23 when the vote count will happen.
Addressing a rally here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said: "Those who are challenging us in the polls will remain together only till May 23. After that the 'bua' (aunt) will brand the 'babua' (nephew) as a leader of goons while he will say that she is the symbol of corruption.
"There has been unprecedented development work in the country in the last five years. The Modi government needs to be back in power to establish India as a global superpower," he said.
The Chief Minister said that Modi's work has been appreciated by not just India's neighbours but also by top world leaders, adding that the poor and victimised are also getting justice at every level.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who is also the candidate from Sultanpur, and Pratapgarh candidate Sangamlal Gupta were also present on the stage.
Addressing a rally here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said: "Those who are challenging us in the polls will remain together only till May 23. After that the 'bua' (aunt) will brand the 'babua' (nephew) as a leader of goons while he will say that she is the symbol of corruption.
"There has been unprecedented development work in the country in the last five years. The Modi government needs to be back in power to establish India as a global superpower," he said.
The Chief Minister said that Modi's work has been appreciated by not just India's neighbours but also by top world leaders, adding that the poor and victimised are also getting justice at every level.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who is also the candidate from Sultanpur, and Pratapgarh candidate Sangamlal Gupta were also present on the stage.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios - SRH In Best Position To Take 4th Spot
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open for All on Amazon India: How to Book for Rs 1,000
- Github Ransomware Attack Has Hackers Removing Code Repositories on the Platform
- Germany Shuts Down World's Second Largest Criminal Trading Portal on Darknet
- Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results