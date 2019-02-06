Bua-Babua Won’t Win Even With Rahul Gandhi by Their Side: Amit Shah’s Latest Jibe at SP-BSP Alliance

In Aligarh to address a gathering of booth level workers of Braj region, BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the SP-BSP alliance won’t stand a chance in front of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Taking a jibe at the newly-formed alliance between Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Shah told BJP workers: “I want to tell Bua-Babua, even if you get Rahul baba (Gandhi; Congress president) to fight the Lok Sabha polls with you, BJP will still win 74 seats.”The BJP chief, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders on the occasion, added: “Our government has freed more than one crore hectares of land which had earlier been occupied by the goons of SP and BSP. Our government has launched a campaign against land mafia in Uttar Pradesh and recently freed land from the illegal occupancy by SP-BSP goons.”He also attacked the Congress for not making its stand clear on the construction of Ram Mandir issue, saying: “BJP wants construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. SP, BSP and Congress should also clarify their official stand on the issue.”He also praised the Yogi Adityanath government bringing in big developmental changes in the state. “The BJP government has worked hard towards the overall development of UP. Under the guidance of PM Modi at centre and CM Yogi in the state, Uttar Pradesh is developing at a fast pace,” Shah said.After his meeting in Aligarh, Shah and Adityanath will head to Bulandshahr for the inauguration of the BJP’s district office.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.