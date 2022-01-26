Buddhadeb No to Padma Bhushan: Why Communists Reject State Honours but Accept Other Awards

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused the Padma Bhusan this year. His statement was that he knew nothing about the award, and that no one had told him anything about it. “If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it,” Bhattacharjee said.

Further, the CPI(M) on its Twitter said, “Com. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya who was nominated for the Padma Bhushan award has declined to accept it. The CPI(M) policy has been consistent in declining such awards from the State. Our work is for the people not for awards. Com EMS who was earlier offered an award had declined it.” (sic)

Record shows that in 2001, former CM Jyoti Basu received Mother Teresa award. But why do communists accept awards from other organisations and not the state?

The ideological stand adopted by the communists against the State in such matters lies in sharp contrast with their participation in electoral policy and affairs.

Amit Malviya, national convener of the BJP IT cell, told News18, “The Communists have always held the Indian State in disdain. They derive their ideological orientation from Marx and Lenin, who espoused a worldview incompatible with India. There are factions of the Communist movement that vow to overthrow the Indian State through violent means, which is also the reason they are in a terminal political decline. It is, therefore, no surprise that the Left despises honours bestowed by the Indian State.”

Sources said Bhattacharjee’s wife received the call from the ministry of home affairs, and that when she was told about the award she did not say Bhattacharjee will not receive it.

Party insiders said it was their theory that they did not take awards bestowed by the State. Though they participate in legislation, they did not believe in the theory of taking awards from the State. They may receive recognition from organisations not related to the State.

Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya said, “I don’t remember whether Jyoti Basu has received any award or not, but we don’t receive award from State. Look at the character of this government; if we don’t support their way of functioning, why should we take awards?”

