Budge Budge Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Budge Budge Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

156. Budge Budge (बजबज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Budge Budge is part of 21. Diamond harbour Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,55,986 eligible electors, of which 1,29,456 were male, 1,26,524 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Budge Budge in 2021 is 977.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,889 eligible electors, of which 1,18,435 were male, 1,10,452 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,778 eligible electors, of which 1,06,397 were male, 93,381 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Budge Budge in 2016 was 139. In 2011, there were 104.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Deb of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sk. Mujibar Rahaman of INC by a margin of 7,159 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ashok Kumar Deb of TMC won in this seat defeating Hrishikesh Podder of CPIM by a margin of 46,489 votes which was 27.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.04% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 156. Budge Budge Assembly segment of Diamond harbour Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Budge Budge are: Ashok Kumar Deb (TMC), Dr Tarun Kumar Adak (BJP), Bharat Lal Das (BSP), Sk Mujibar Rahaman (INC), Uttam Pal (SUCOIC), Kashyap Upadhyay (IND), Biswajit Das (IND), Mukul Chandra Jana (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.56%, while it was 83.8% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 156. Budge Budge constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

Extent:

156. Budge Budge constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Budge Budge – I 2. Budge Budge (M) 3. Pujali (M) and 4. Kasipur Alampur North Baoyali, South Baoyali and Dongaria Raipur GPs of CDB Budge Budge - II. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Budge Budge is 90 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Budge Budge is: 22°26’36.6"N 88°10’23.9"E.

