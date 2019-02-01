English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Finance ministers traditionally stick to their written speech in English. During the 100-minute speech, Piyush Goyal spoke in Hindi on various occasions.
New Delhi: Presenting the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday explained some of the key proposals in Hindi, eliciting thumping response from ruling members.
Finance ministers traditionally stick to their written speech in English. During the 100-minute speech, Goyal spoke in Hindi on various occasions.
A smiling Goyal, the interim finance minister in the absence of Arun Jaitley who is in the US for treatment, peppered his speech with references to Hindi movie "Uri" and BJP's victory in Haryana bypolls, among others.
Whether it was about tax sops for middle class or budget allocation for defence, Goyal also explained them in Hindi that saw his party members thumping their desks. The government has decided to dole out tax sops to middle class, including doubling of income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh, raising standard deduction to Rs 50,000 and provided concessions on interest income from bank deposits and rent.
At one point of time when an Opposition member laughed loudly in response to Budget announcements, Goyal quipped that it reminded him of the 'Ram Lila'.
