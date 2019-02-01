LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners

Finance ministers traditionally stick to their written speech in English. During the 100-minute speech, Piyush Goyal spoke in Hindi on various occasions.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
File photo of Piyush Goyal.
New Delhi: Presenting the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday explained some of the key proposals in Hindi, eliciting thumping response from ruling members.

Finance ministers traditionally stick to their written speech in English. During the 100-minute speech, Goyal spoke in Hindi on various occasions.

A smiling Goyal, the interim finance minister in the absence of Arun Jaitley who is in the US for treatment, peppered his speech with references to Hindi movie "Uri" and BJP's victory in Haryana bypolls, among others.

Whether it was about tax sops for middle class or budget allocation for defence, Goyal also explained them in Hindi that saw his party members thumping their desks. The government has decided to dole out tax sops to middle class, including doubling of income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh, raising standard deduction to Rs 50,000 and provided concessions on interest income from bank deposits and rent.

At one point of time when an Opposition member laughed loudly in response to Budget announcements, Goyal quipped that it reminded him of the 'Ram Lila'.

