Budget Highlights
Known for His Impromptu Poems, Ramdas Athawale Signaled 'DND' During Budget Speech
When Piyush Goyal was concluding his Budget speech with a couplet in Lok Sabha, Athawale was on his feet eager to recite a poem. He was, however, asked by BJP ministers not to disturb the FM during his speech.
File photo of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
New Delhi: Union minister Ramdas Athawale is known for his impromptu delivery of poems and couplets.
On Friday, when Finance Minister Piyush Goyal was concluding his Budget speech with a couplet in Lok Sabha, Athawale was on his feet eager to recite a poem. He was, however, asked by BJP ministers not to disturb Goyal during his speech.
Thrice, Athawale also drew the attention of Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the Budget when Goyal announced sops for middle class and farmers.
