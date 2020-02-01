Budget 2020 Keeps Delhi's Share in Central Taxes Unchanged; Kejriwal Says Step-motherly Treatment

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Budget 2020 Keeps Delhi's Share in Central Taxes Unchanged; Kejriwal Says Step-motherly Treatment

The Centre allocated Rs 626 crore as central assistance against Rs 472 crore in the last budget. Apart from this, the grant for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Budget 2020 Keeps Delhi's Share in Central Taxes Unchanged; Kejriwal Says Step-motherly Treatment
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday proposed to allocate Rs 1,116 crore to Delhi in the Union Budget, keeping the national capital's share in central taxes unchanged and prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to term it a "step-motherly" treatment to the city.

The Delhi government was given Rs 325 crore as share in central taxes in the 2020-21 Budget. Rs 10 crore has also been given to it for paying enhanced compensation to the 1984 Sikh riot victims. The same amount had been given in the 2019-20 Budget.

The Centre allocated Rs 626 crore as central assistance against Rs 472 crore in the last budget. Apart from this, the grant for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

The AAP dispensation has been demanding that the share in central taxes and duties for Delhi be increased.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said a "step-motherly" treatment has been meted out to Delhi in the Union Budget. "When Delhi doesn't figure in BJP's priorities, why should people vote for it?" Kejriwal said.

"Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment has been meted out to it again," he tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP national convenor asked when the BJP was "disappointing" Delhi before the assembly elections, scheduled on February 8, "Will it fulfil its promises after the polls?"

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the BJP-led central government has done the "biggest injustice" to the people of Delhi.

He said the central government has allotted Rs 325 crore to the Delhi government as central taxes share in the budget, which is the same since 2001.

Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, said Delhiites give Rs 1.5 lakh crore as taxes to the Centre annually, but the Union government doesn't give anything to the Delhi government.

According to the deputy chief minister, the Centre has also not allocated funds to all the three BJP-led municipal corporations in the budget.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram