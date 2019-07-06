Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget has No Roadmap to Push Economy to 5 Trillion Dollarmark, Says Tharoor

"Incrementalism sans vision" and the government's aspiration to push the economy to the 5 trillion dollar-mark does not have any roadmap.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Budget has No Roadmap to Push Economy to 5 Trillion Dollarmark, Says Tharoor
File photo of Shashi Tharoor.
Loading...

Chennai: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the Union Budget 2019-20 reflects.

"incrementalism sans vision" and the government's aspiration to push the economy to the 5 trillion dollar-mark does not have any roadmap.

"I think there is a fundamental problem. It reflects the same incrementalism, there is no bold idea, no vision, it mentions aspirational numbers like five trillion dollar economy without any roadmap of how to get that," he said.The Budget reiterated many existing programmes of the government, but failed to do anything for the ordinary Indian citizen, the Thiruvananthapuram MP told PTI on the sidelines of an event here.

"On the contrary, the annual financial statement gave people the burden of an additional two rupee plus for every litre of diesel and petrol when we are already paying the highest fuel prices in the world, which will have a knock on effect on everything," he said.

Such a hike in levy on petrol and diesel will hit the common man since the extra cost will be passed on to ordinary consumers, Tharoor said, adding the Budget has done "disservice to the ordinary person".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram