Budget has No Roadmap to Push Economy to 5 Trillion Dollarmark, Says Tharoor
"Incrementalism sans vision" and the government's aspiration to push the economy to the 5 trillion dollar-mark does not have any roadmap.
File photo of Shashi Tharoor.
Chennai: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the Union Budget 2019-20 reflects.
"incrementalism sans vision" and the government's aspiration to push the economy to the 5 trillion dollar-mark does not have any roadmap.
"I think there is a fundamental problem. It reflects the same incrementalism, there is no bold idea, no vision, it mentions aspirational numbers like five trillion dollar economy without any roadmap of how to get that," he said.The Budget reiterated many existing programmes of the government, but failed to do anything for the ordinary Indian citizen, the Thiruvananthapuram MP told PTI on the sidelines of an event here.
"On the contrary, the annual financial statement gave people the burden of an additional two rupee plus for every litre of diesel and petrol when we are already paying the highest fuel prices in the world, which will have a knock on effect on everything," he said.
Such a hike in levy on petrol and diesel will hit the common man since the extra cost will be passed on to ordinary consumers, Tharoor said, adding the Budget has done "disservice to the ordinary person".
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- 'Captain India': Soldiers Brave Falling Rocks to Build Human Shield for Amarnath Yatris, Earn Respect
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s