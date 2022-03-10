Budhana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RLD is Leading

Live election results updates of Budhana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajpal Singh Baliyan (RLD), Umesh Malik (BJP), Devendra Malik Pahalwan (AAP), Anees (BSP), Anu Kumar (IND), Rajendra Kumar (IND), Bheem Singh (AIMIM), Devendra Kumar (INC), Captain Neel Kumar (JASP), Saleem (ASPKR), Arvind Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.73%, which is 0.59% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Umesh Malik of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Budhana results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.11 Budhana (बुढाना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Budhana is part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 372924 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,844 were male and 1,70,074 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Budhana in 2019 was: 838 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,99,126 eligible electors, of which 1,96,507 were male,1,62,625 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,30,066 eligible electors, of which 1,83,592 were male, 1,46,472 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Budhana in 2017 was 415. In 2012, there were 1,218 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Umesh Malik of BJP won in this seat defeating Pramod Tyagi of SP by a margin of 13,201 which was 5.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nawazish Alam Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajpal Singh Baliyan of RLD by a margin of 10,588 votes which was 5.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RLD got the most number of votes in the 11 Budhana Assembly segment of the 3. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat defeating Ajit Singh of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Budhana are: Rajpal Singh Baliyan (RLD), Umesh Malik (BJP), Devendra Malik Pahalwan (AAP), Anees (BSP), Anu Kumar (IND), Rajendra Kumar (IND), Bheem Singh (AIMIM), Devendra Kumar (INC), Captain Neel Kumar (JASP), Saleem (ASPKR), Arvind Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.14%, while it was 58.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Budhana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.11 Budhana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 350. In 2012, there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.11 Budhana comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Budhana Tehsil (Except Panchayats 18 Nala, 19 Tahapur Bhabisa, 20 Kaniyan, 21 Salfa and 22 Sunna of Budhana KC).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Budhana constituency, which are: Shamli, Charthawal, Khatauli, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Chhaprauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Budhana is approximately 473 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Budhana is: 29°18’48.6"N 77°30’14.4"E.

