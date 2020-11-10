Bulandshahr Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Bulandshahr Assembly constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Bulandshahr is one of the seven seat(s) in the state of Uttar Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Bulandshahr was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 18 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Bulandshahr seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Bulandshahr constituency: Dilshad Ahmad (All India Majlis-E- Ittehadul Muslimeen), Md Yameen (Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)), Ashish Kumar (Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party), Usha Sirohi (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mohammad Yunus (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sushil Chaudhary (Indian National Congress), Gita Rani Sharma (Independent), Mo Yunus (Independent), Rahul Kumar (Independent), Sumen (Independent), Sanjeev (Independent), Mahmood Hasan (Lok Dal), Yogendra Shankar Sharma (Nationalist Congress Party), Dharmendra Kumar (Peoples Party of India (Democratic)), Rahul Urf Rahul Bhati (Rashtriya Jankranti Party), Prithviraj Singh (Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya)), Urmila Devi (Rashtriya Kranti Party), Praveen Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Lok Dal)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.