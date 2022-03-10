Bulandshahr Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RLD Leading

Live election results updates of Bulandshahr seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vikas Sharma (AAP), Mohammad Yunus (RLD), Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary (BJP), Tariq Khan (AIMF), Mohd. Mobin Kallu Qureshi (BSP), Gita Rani Sharma (IND), Sonali Singh (IND), Mukesh Bhardwaj (IND), Sushil Chaudhry (INC), Satish (IND), Madhu Bhati (PPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.75%, which is 0.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Virendra Singh Sirohi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bulandshahr results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.65 Bulandshahr (बुलंदशहर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh. Bulandshahr is part of Bulandshahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 378606 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,051 were male and 1,76,535 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bulandshahr in 2019 was: 874 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,22,973 eligible electors, of which 2,03,047 were male,1,78,267 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,37,612 eligible electors, of which 1,84,006 were male, 1,53,594 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bulandshahr in 2017 was 155. In 2012, there were 827 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Virendra Singh Sirohi of BJP won in this seat defeating Moh Aleem Khan of BSP by a margin of 23,084 which was 9.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohd Aleem Khan of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Virendra Singh Sirohi of BJP by a margin of 6,947 votes which was 3.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 37.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 65 Bulandshahr Assembly segment of the 14. Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bhola Singh of BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat defeating Yogesh Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.31%, while it was 61.08% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bulandshahr went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.65 Bulandshahr Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 367. In 2012, there were 337 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.65 Bulandshahr comprises of the following areas of Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Baran, Panchayats 1 Luharlai, 2 Joligarh, 3 Akhtayarpur, 6 Sharifpur Bhainsroli, 7 Lohgara, 12 Ginora Shekh, 13 Nimchana, 14 Agouta, 15 Sihi, 17 Khangawali, 19 Karimnagar Banboi, 22 Partabpur, 23 Salavatnagar Gangawali, 25 Aulena of 2 Agouta KC and Bulandshahr Municipal Board of Bulandshahr Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bulandshahr constituency, which are: Sikandrabad, Syana, Anupshahr, Shikarpur, Khurja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bulandshahr is approximately 236 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bulandshahr is: 28°26’02.4"N 77°51’39.6"E.

