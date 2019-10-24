Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Buldhana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बुलढाणा): Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Buldhana (बुलढाणा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad
LEADING

Detailed Results
Buldhana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बुलढाणा): Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Buldhana (बुलढाणा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

22. Buldhana (बुलढाणा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.4%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,06,049 eligible electors, of which 1,59,851 were male, 1,46,196 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,098 service voters had also registered to vote.

Buldhana Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
20349
33.34%
Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad
IND
13703
22.45%
Yogendra Rajendra Gode
INC
12719
20.84%
Harshwardhan Sapkal
VBA
12441
20.38%
Vijay Haribhau Shinde
AIMIM
936
1.53%
Mohd. Sajjad Abdul Khalik
NOTA
357
0.58%
Nota
IND
280
0.46%
Vijay Ramkrushna Kale
BSP
250
0.41%
Abdul Rajjak Abdul Sattar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,72,798 eligible electors, of which 1,43,621 were male, 1,29,177 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,098 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,442.

Buldhana has an elector sex ratio of 914.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal of INC won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 11661 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.66% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Vijayraj Haribhau Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8456 votes which was 5.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 22. Buldhana Assembly segment of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. Buldhana Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.1%, while it was 60.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.36%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 22. Buldhana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 275.

Extent: 22. Buldhana constituency comprises of the following areas of Buldhana district of Maharashtra: Motala Tehsil, Buldhana Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle – Padali, Buldhana (Rural) and Buldhana (MC)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Buldhana is: 20.6275 76.1574.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Buldhana results.

