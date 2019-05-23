Buldhana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name SHS Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao SHS Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao LEADING

Buldhana Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS 99418 47.46% Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Leading NCP 71097 33.94% Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne VBA 30575 14.59% Siraskar Baliram Bhagwan NOTA 1761 0.84% Nota BSP 1337 0.64% Abdul Hafeez Abdul Ajij BMP 1072 0.51% Pratap Pandharinath Patil IND 988 0.47% Dinkar Tukaram Sambare IND 928 0.44% Vikas Prakash Nandve IND 699 0.33% Vijay Banwarilalji Masani IND 539 0.26% Pravin Shriram More IND 411 0.20% Ananta Datta Puri IND 404 0.19% Wamanrao Ganpatrao Akhare IND 266 0.13% Gajanan Uttam Shantabai

5. Buldhana is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.84%. The estimated literacy level of Buldhana is 82.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,59,579 votes which was 16.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.03% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28,078 votes which was 3.29% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 41.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.35% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.74% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Buldhana was: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,44,789 men, 7,50,643 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Buldhana is: 20.5833 76.4167Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बुलढाना, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); বুলধানা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); बुलडाणा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); બુલધાના, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); புல்தானா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); బుల్దానా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಬುಲ್ಧಾನ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ബുൽധാന, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)