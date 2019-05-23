English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Buldhana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Buldhana (बुलडाणा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Buldhana (बुलडाणा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Buldhana is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.84%. The estimated literacy level of Buldhana is 82.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,59,579 votes which was 16.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.03% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28,078 votes which was 3.29% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 41.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.35% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.74% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Buldhana was: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,44,789 men, 7,50,643 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Buldhana Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Buldhana is: 20.5833 76.4167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बुलढाना, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); বুলধানা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); बुलडाणा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); બુલધાના, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); புல்தானா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); బుల్దానా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಬುಲ್ಧಾನ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ബുൽധാന, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
SHS
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
SHS
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
LEADING
In 2009, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28,078 votes which was 3.29% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 41.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Buldhana Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
99418
47.46%
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
NCP
71097
33.94%
Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne
VBA
30575
14.59%
Siraskar Baliram Bhagwan
NOTA
1761
0.84%
Nota
BSP
1337
0.64%
Abdul Hafeez Abdul Ajij
BMP
1072
0.51%
Pratap Pandharinath Patil
IND
988
0.47%
Dinkar Tukaram Sambare
IND
928
0.44%
Vikas Prakash Nandve
IND
699
0.33%
Vijay Banwarilalji Masani
IND
539
0.26%
Pravin Shriram More
IND
411
0.20%
Ananta Datta Puri
IND
404
0.19%
Wamanrao Ganpatrao Akhare
IND
266
0.13%
Gajanan Uttam Shantabai
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.35% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.74% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Buldhana was: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,44,789 men, 7,50,643 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Buldhana Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Buldhana is: 20.5833 76.4167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बुलढाना, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); বুলধানা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); बुलडाणा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); બુલધાના, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); புல்தானா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); బుల్దానా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಬುಲ್ಧಾನ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ബുൽധാന, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results